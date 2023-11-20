Home Entertainment English

Michael B Jordan to make directorial debut with 'Creed 4'

However, an official confirmation is yet to arrive from the actor  and MGM Studios Creed 3, which was released in March this year, was both a critical and commercial success.

Published: 20th November 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Michael B Jordan made his directorial debut with the Rocky spinoff film, Creed 3, in which he played the titular role. Now, producer Irwin Winkler has revealed that the actor will be back to direct a fourth installment in the series.

However, an official confirmation is yet to arrive from the actor and MGM Studios Creed 3, which was released in March this year, was both a critical and commercial success. Jordan first appeared as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) from the Rocky franchise, in the 2015 film Creed. While Sylvester Stallone was heavily involved in the development of the first two Creed films, he did not appear in the third installment.

Jonathan Majors, who played the central antagonist in Creed 3, was recently charged with an assault and harassment case by his ex-girlfriend. Following the accusations, it is currently unsure if he will be a part of the Creed franchise. On the other hand, reports suggest that MGM Studios is in talks with Prime Video to develop a television series set in the world of Rocky. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Creed 3 Irwin Winkler Michael B Jordan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp