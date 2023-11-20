Michael B Jordan to make directorial debut with 'Creed 4'

By Express News Service

Michael B Jordan made his directorial debut with the Rocky spinoff film, Creed 3, in which he played the titular role. Now, producer Irwin Winkler has revealed that the actor will be back to direct a fourth installment in the series.

However, an official confirmation is yet to arrive from the actor and MGM Studios Creed 3, which was released in March this year, was both a critical and commercial success. Jordan first appeared as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) from the Rocky franchise, in the 2015 film Creed. While Sylvester Stallone was heavily involved in the development of the first two Creed films, he did not appear in the third installment.

Jonathan Majors, who played the central antagonist in Creed 3, was recently charged with an assault and harassment case by his ex-girlfriend. Following the accusations, it is currently unsure if he will be a part of the Creed franchise. On the other hand, reports suggest that MGM Studios is in talks with Prime Video to develop a television series set in the world of Rocky.



