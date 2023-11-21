Pedro Pascal likely to play lead in Fantastic Four

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is currently being eyed to play Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four. Even though Pedro hasn’t signed the deal, strong rumours suggest that the studio is in talks to play Reed Richards in the highly-anticipated film.

Mr Fantastic is a genius scientist who gains the ability to bend and stretch his body like rubber following exposure to gamma rays during a scientific expedition to outer space. The role would continue Pascal’s hot streak of iconic characters, reports Variety. The cast for other characters of Fantastic Four - Susan Storm, her brother Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm - are yet to be announced.

This is not the first glimpse of the Fantastic Four in the MCU. John Krasinski has a fleeting cameo as Reed Richards in an alternate dimension in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, just before the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) tears him to pieces.

Pedro Pascal’s career reached new heights after he was chosen to play the title bounty hunter in The Mandalorian, the first Star Wars TV series and the first Disney+ series. His career first took off with his famous role as Prince Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones.

The 48-year-old actor’s role on the current HBO series The Last of Us has earned him an Emmy nomination.WandaVision director Matt Shakman will helm Fantastic Four which is scheduled to be out on May 2, 2025.

