Jenna Ortega exits 'Scream VII', co-star Melissa Barrera addresses firing from film

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jenna Ortega has exited "Scream VII", a day after Spyglass Media Group fired co-lead Melissa Barrera from the latest chapter in the horror film franchise over her social media posts referring to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sources told entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter that Ortega's exit has nothing to do with Barrera's sacking.

They said Ortega's representatives informed Spyglass before the actors' strike that the "Wednesday" star would not be returning for another "Scream" movie.

According to multiple sources, Ortega either had no deal or, in the renegotiating of her option, asked what the movie company deemed was too much money.

Barrera issued her first response regarding her exit from "Scream VII" on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday afternoon, saying she will "continue to speak out for those that need it most".

After her sacking, Spyglass said the company interpreted Barrera's social media posts as anti-Semitic and didn't fire her for supporting the Palestinian cause.

Barrera began her post by condemning "anti-Semitism and Islamophobia".

She wrote, "I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people. As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need."

"Every person on this earth, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status, deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom. I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism," she wrote.

Barrera said she prays day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence.

"I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me," she added in her statement.

Barrera and Ortega have played sisters in the franchise since 2022's "Scream".

