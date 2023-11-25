'Deadpool 3' filming resumes  

By Express News Service

Filming of Deadpool 3 began earlier this year but was suspended in July due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Now that the strike has ended, it has been learned that the film’s shooting has resumed.

Marvel Studios executive Wendy Jacobson shared a photo on her Instagram account, confirming that production has resumed on the film. In the caption, she wrote, “This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for the gifts of being back at work and watching the sun rise from set today. Speaking of gifts, these icons return to the big screen on July 26, 2024.”

Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the eponymous character, will also feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. It will be his final appearance as the character. The film is helmed by Shawn Levy, who has worked with Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, while he worked with Hugh in Reel Steel. Apart from Reynolds and Jackman, the film also features Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Filming of Deadpool 3 began earlier this year but was suspended in July due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Now that the strike has ended, it has been learned that the film’s shooting has resumed. Marvel Studios executive Wendy Jacobson shared a photo on her Instagram account, confirming that production has resumed on the film. In the caption, she wrote, “This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for the gifts of being back at work and watching the sun rise from set today. Speaking of gifts, these icons return to the big screen on July 26, 2024.” Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the eponymous character, will also feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. It will be his final appearance as the character. The film is helmed by Shawn Levy, who has worked with Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, while he worked with Hugh in Reel Steel. Apart from Reynolds and Jackman, the film also features Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp