Colombian singer Karol G goes to women's prison with a purpose

Colombian singer Karol G began her concert tour called ‘Con Cora Tour’ with a performance at Ibagué women’s prison, in the department of Tolima.

In a video that went viral on social media, the singer could be seen dancing and singing fragments of her song El makinón before hundreds of inmates. In the images, the voices of the women can be heard happily singing along: “Hasta abajo desde los 16, desde chamaquita rompiendo la ley (All the way down from the age of 16, since I was a young girl breaking the law.” Karol G remains silent, looks at them and laughs knowingly, according to El Pais.

The concert was made possible thanks to a collaboration between Con Cora foundation and the Acción Interna foundation, led by the actress Johana Bahamón.

This musical tour will reach hospitals, children’s institutions and women’s prisons, and will be done in parallel with Karol G’s public engagements, which begin next December 1 and 2 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin.

This is not the first time that the singer takes her concerts to women’s prisons. In December 2021 she was in El Pedregal prison, in Medellín, and in March 2022 she visited El Buen Pastor, in Bogotá, El Pais said.

On Friday, the report added, Karol G also showed up by surprise at the Fundación Valle del Lili hospital, in the south of Cali. Several videos on social media show the artist entering the children’s oncology ward. On the foundation’s official website there are some images of La Bichota hugging several sick children. All this happened the same day that Karol G released her new song Labios mordidos, a collaboration with Kali Uchis, which in a few hours had more than one and a half million views.

