Francis Lawrence to helm 'The Long Walk' based on Stephen King's book

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is set to helm The Long Walk, the upcoming adaptation of the 1979 novel of the same name by Stephen King.

“I’m now attached to The Long Walk, the Stephen King book. Very excited about that,” the director was quoted as saying to Business Insider.

Stephen King’s novel is set in the post-apocalyptic era of the United States governed by a tyrannical ruler. The ruler organises a competition in which teens are made to walk nonstop along the East Coast highway.

The ones who take a pause for more than 90 seconds are killed, while the winner gets to take home a cash prize. It is yet to be known if Francis’ adaptation will follow the plot directly.

It is to be noted that the filmmaker is known for making dystopian and horror films like I Am Legend, The Hunger Games trilogy, and Constantine to name a few.

