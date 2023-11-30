Home Entertainment English

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and James Norton team up for new period drama series

Published: 30th November 2023 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and James Norton

By Express News Service

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who is known for playing Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones, will be starring alongside James Norton in an upcoming period drama series King and Conqueror.

While James will play the role of Harold, Earl of Wessex, Nikolaj will play the character of William, Duke of Normandy, the two men who fight at the Battle of Hastings in 1066. Consisting of eight episodes, the series is created and written by Michael Robert Johnson who will also serve as executive producer.

“Michael’s scripts offer a bold and fresh take on a story that has endured for nearly 1,000 years, and yet, the themes are as contemporary and relevant as ever. We are incredibly proud of what the team has achieved so far and can’t wait to see it all come to fruition on screen with our star-studded cast,” said Lindsey Martin of CBS Studios.

The first episode will be helmed by Baltasar Kormákur. King and Conqueror is set to go on floors next year in Iceland.
 

