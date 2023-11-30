Robert Eggers’ goth horror 'Nosferatu' gets release date

By Express News Service

Nosferatu, the upcoming goth horror film directed by Robert Eggers, is set to have a Christmas release and will hit the theatres on December 25, 2024. The film will be out a few days after the Lion King prequel Mufasa and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release on December 20.

Starring Willem Dafoe in the lead titular role, Nosferatu will be set in the 1800s and will have elements of goth, love, and fear. It will follow a young woman in 19th-century Germany who is stalked by a vampire. The film will also feature Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Emma Corrin, among others.

Focus Features will be distributing the film with Robert serving as producer along with Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, Jeff Robinov and John Graham. Nosferatu marks the director’s second collaboration with Focus Features after The Northman.

