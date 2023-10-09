Home Entertainment English

Christoph Waltz onboards Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein

It is to be noted that Waltz had earlier collaborated with Del Toro for last year's Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Film, Pinnochio, where Waltz played Count Volpe.

Published: 09th October 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Christoph Waltz. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Earlier this year, speculations were rife that acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro would be helming an upcoming live-action film, Frankenstein,  centred on the iconic 19th-century horror novel by Mary Shelley. It was also learned that actors Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth will be teaming up for the upcoming project.

In a recent interview, the veteran confirmed that the film is on track and that the shooting will commence in February 2024, “I’m doing Frankenstein. We’re working on it. We start shooting in February, and it’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein.” He said.

The Academy Award winner also stated that he wanted to make the film for a long time. " I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it". He also added that actor Christoph Waltz is also part of the cast, "It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, and Mia Goth, and we’re working on it."

It is to be noted that Waltz had earlier collaborated with Del Toro for last year's Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Film, Pinnochio, where Waltz played Count Volpe. Meanwhile, Christoph Waltz was last seen in the fantasy adventure comedy The Portable Door. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guillermo Del ToroFrankensteinChristoph Waltz

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp