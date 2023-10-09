Director's cut of Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Napoleon' over four hours long

By Express News Service

The director's cut of the upcoming film Napoleon, helmed by Ridley Scott and featuring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, is over four hours long. However, for its theatrical run, the film is cut for two hours and 38 minutes.

“And so what will happen is, we’ll screen [the theatrical cut] first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that [the director’s cut] goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes," the director was quoted as saying to Total Films.

The film marks Phoenix's second collaboration with Scott after the much-acclaimed 2000 film Gladiator. Vanessa Kirby essays the role of Josephine, the emperor's wife.

Napoleon also stars Tahar Rahim, Mark Bonnar, Rupert Everett, and Youssef Kerkour. Penned by David Scarpa, the film is backed by Apple TV in association with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The film will focus on the world famous ruler's origins, his elevation to being a ruthless emperor through the course of various battles, and strategies.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 22. After this, the film will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

