Home Entertainment English

Jamie Lee Curtis removes post supporting Israel following backlash

"Just to clarify, this picture is from Gaza. The children looking up at the rockets are Palestinian," commented an Instagram user on the photo she shared.

Published: 09th October 2023 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis has quietly responded to backlash over her post which saw her showing support for Israel following the Hamas attack.

The actress has deleted the controversial post as it's no longer on her Instagram page, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the Saturday post, Jamie shared a picture of several children looking terrified while staring missiles in the sky.

"Terror from the skies," the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' actress wrote alongside an Israel flag.

The actress also tagged Samar Abu Elouf, the photographer behind the image.

Samar, however, clarified that the picture actually featured Palestinian children in Gaza.

They were running from bombs being counter-launched by Israel.

"Palestinian families seek refuge with their children from the northern Gaza Trip to UNRWA schools inside Gaza City. Children are afraid of the sound of bombing who hear it during their presence due to events on the Strip's borders," the photographer wrote on her own Instagram page.

It didn't take long for Internet users to slam Jamie as she used the wrong picture to show solidarity to Israel.

"Just to clarify, this picture is from Gaza. The children looking up at the rockets are Palestinian," an Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

"That's Arabic in the back there, look at the store signs. If that was in Israel, it would be Hebrew," someone else pointed out. "In fact, this is a picture from Gaza! The children are Palestinian children from Gaza and they are under Israeli terror and heavy airstrike!"

"Girl, wtf is the message here? You have a photo of Palestinian children taken by a Gaza-based Muslim photojournalist with an Israeli flag in the incredibly manipulative caption," someone else fumed.

A user on X (formerly Twitter), wrote: "Jamie Lee Curtis posting a pic from Gaza and thinking it's from Israel is kinda funny ngl."

"Jamie Lee Curtis reposting a picture of Palestinian children in Gaza and captioning it with the Israeli flag is some serious shameless lying. When you support Israel, you need to lie in order to make your case," another tweeted. "Jamie Lee Curtis posted the picture to get sympathy for Israel when it's literally Palestinian kids… you can't make this up…," another tweet read.

Jamie wasn't the only celebrity who was under fire after showing support for Israel.

Kylie Jenner landed in hot water as she was called by online users for sharing a pro-Israel post even though her best friends, including Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, have been advocating for Palestine for years.

Beginning on Saturday, the militant group Hamas launched thousands of rockets from Gaza in a surprise ambush.

Since the ongoing conflict, more than 1,100 people have been killed from both sides and over 2,300 people have been injured, according to the media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamie Lee Curtis Israel Hamas attack Palestine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp