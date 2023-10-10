Actor Christoph Waltz boards Guillermo Del Toro's 'Frankenstein'

By Express News Service

Earlier this year, speculations were rife that acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro would be helming an upcoming live-action film, Frankenstein, centred on the iconic 19th-century horror novel by Mary Shelley.

It was also learned that actors Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth will be teaming up for the upcoming project.

During an interview with Collider, the veteran confirmed that the film is on track and that the shooting will commence in February 2024, “I’m doing Frankenstein. We’re working on it. We start shooting in February, and it’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein,” he said.

The Academy Award winner also stated that he wanted to make the film for a long time. “I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it”.

He also added that actor Christoph Waltz is also part of the cast, “It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, and Mia Goth, and we’re working on it.”

It is to be noted that Waltz had earlier collaborated with Del Toro for last year’s Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Film, Pinnochio, where Waltz played Count Volpe.

Meanwhile, Christoph Waltz was last seen in the fantasy adventure comedy The Portable Door. The actor has Old Guy, helmed by Simon West, in the pipeline.

