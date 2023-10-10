Home Entertainment English

Netflix's 'The Crown' S6 gets release date 

The new teaser shows Claire Foy, who played the younger version of Queen Elizabeth, talking about her title and monarchy.

Published: 10th October 2023 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab from the teaser of 'The Crown' starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.

By Express News Service

The teaser and release date of the sixth and final season of The Crown series were unveiled by Netflix on social media on Monday.

The new teaser shows Claire Foy, who played the younger version of Queen Elizabeth, talking about her title and monarchy. The final season will release in two parts, one on November 16 and other on December 14. The last season will consist of six episodes, with four releasing as first part with the rest later.

Foy, Olivia Coleman, and Imelda Staunton played the monarch over the seasons.

The sixth season will also show the start of romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton when they met at university St Andrews in the early 2000s.  Actors Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards will play the young royals, with Luther Ford portraying Harry.

The returning cast includes Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Claudia Harrison, Jonathan Pryce, Bertie Carvel, Mohamed al Fayed, among others.

