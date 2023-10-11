Home Entertainment English

Angelina Jolie’s look from soprano Maria Callas biopic out

Maria will be written by Steven Knight, who also wrote Spencer and will be backed by the filmmaker’s brother and creative partner Juan de Dios Larrain under Fabula Pictures.

Angelina Jolie in the Maria Callas biopic.

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that filmmaker Pablo Larrain is set to helm a biopic based on America-born Greek soprano Maria Callas, portrayed by Angelina Jolie. The makers have now released the first images of the biopic titled Maria.

The film will be based on true events and will tell the story of the legendary opera singer, and detail her moments during her final days in 1970s Paris.

Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, and Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film Production Company, will also back the film.

With an interim SAG-AFTRA agreement in place and Maria being an independent film, it is set to work on the production for over eight weeks in Paris, Greece, Budapest and Milan.

Others part of the cast include Pierfrancesco Favino, lba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee,  and Valeria Golino.

