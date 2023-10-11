Angelina Jolie’s look from soprano Maria Callas biopic out

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that filmmaker Pablo Larrain is set to helm a biopic based on America-born Greek soprano Maria Callas, portrayed by Angelina Jolie. The makers have now released the first images of the biopic titled Maria.

The film will be based on true events and will tell the story of the legendary opera singer, and detail her moments during her final days in 1970s Paris.

Maria will be written by Steven Knight, who also wrote Spencer and will be backed by the filmmaker’s brother and creative partner Juan de Dios Larrain under Fabula Pictures.

Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, and Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film Production Company, will also back the film.

With an interim SAG-AFTRA agreement in place and Maria being an independent film, it is set to work on the production for over eight weeks in Paris, Greece, Budapest and Milan.

Others part of the cast include Pierfrancesco Favino, lba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Valeria Golino.

Happy birthday, Verdi! Born #onthisday in 1813



Maria Callas sings the emotion-laden aria "Tu che le vanità", from the final act of Don Carlo, in this performance with Nicola Rescigno and the Sinfonieorchester des NDR. Watch more: https://t.co/dw60s9hqCo#Callas100 pic.twitter.com/WTWZafP1YG — Warner Classics & Erato (@WarnerClassics) October 10, 2023

