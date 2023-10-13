Bille August to adapt 'The Count of Monte Cristo'

By Express News Service

Palme d’Or winning filmmaker Bille August is set to adapt Alexandre Dumas’ novel The Count of Monte Cristo into a series, which will star actor Sam Claflin in the lead role. The Count of Monte Cristo was published in 1844 and follows the life of sailor Edmond Dantes who is blamed by his shipmates for betrayal. While he is sentenced to prison, he reinvents himself in the titular character to get his revenge.

The eight-part miniseries will feature the actor in the role of Edmond Dantes. Apart from him, the series’ cast also includes Ana Girardot, Mikkel Boe Folsgaard, Blake Ritson, Karla-Simone Spence, Lichele Riondino, Lina Guanciale, Gabriella Pession and Nicolas Maupas, among others. It will be shot in English in France, Italy and Malta.

