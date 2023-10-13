Home Entertainment English

Eugene Ashe pens 'The Rocketeer' reboot

The Rocketeer is set in 1938 and revolves around the eponymous character, a stunt pilot who comes across a prototype jetpack that gives him the ability to fly.

Director Eugene Ashe. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Eugene Ashe is on board to write Disney’s reboot of The Rocketeer. David Oyelowo has been in talks to star in the project for a while now. He will also be serving as a producer in the show.JD Dillard was originally supposed to helm the project when it was announced in 2020. However, after he announced stepping away from the project in November last year, the attempt to revive the franchise was officially declared to be cancelled. Who will be directing the reboot which is set to be written by Ashe, is yet to be announced.

The Rocketeer (1991) is set in 1938 and revolves around the eponymous character (Billy Campbell), a stunt pilot who comes across a prototype jetpack that gives him the ability to fly. However, evil forces of the world also want this jetpack at any cost.

