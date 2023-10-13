Joaquin Phoenix to star in Todd Haynes’ next

By Express News Service

Director Todd Haynes, who is awaiting the release of his film May December, opened up about his next film which will feature Joaquin Phoenix, on the sidelines of the film’s promotions. The director said that the film will be a love story between two men, set against the backdrop of the 30s and will have “explicit sexual content”.

Speaking to Variety, Todd also added that one character will be Native American while the other will be a corrupted cop in LA. As the duo have to flee to Mexico, Todd was quoted as saying, “But it’s a love story and with a strong sexual component. And what was so remarkable is that it all started with Joaquin having some ideas and some thoughts and just questions and images. And he came to me and said, Does this connect to you at all? And I was like, Yeah, this is really interesting. And so we would just be on the phone talking and it developed into a script.”

While the director did not give out the names for the cast, he said that they intend to shoot in Mexico and build 30s Los Angeles there as well. While a production banner is yet to be associated, Todd said, “Everyone is already engaged on this next one and can’t wait. We have everybody already doing stuff on it, research stuff. And yeah, we’re talking to Mexican producers, co-producers.” Meanwhile, Todd’s May December, starring actors Natalie Portman, and Julianne Moore, will release in selected theatres on November 17 and premiere on Netflix on December 1.

