The Book of Longings to be adapted into film by Sony House Pictures

By Express News Service

Sony House Pictures of Germany is expected to roll out a six part English series The Book of Longings, based on the bestseller book of the same name by Sue Monk Kidd.The Book of Longings has been translated in 17 languages, and will be third of Kidd’s work to be adapted after The Secret Life of Bees and The Mermaid Chair. Story House Productions’ co-founder Andreas Gutzeuit will serve as the show runner.The Book of Longings is set in 20 AD in Galulee and follows daughter of a Jewish scribe, Ana, who is saved from a marriage by a stranger, who she comes to know as Jesus.

“This is a story where two people realize what is wrong, what is right, how love can save people and that’s the heart of it. And they’ve experienced exactly that. We’re telling a Jewish story before this becomes one of Christianity. Casting will be authentic: “It’s not going to be one of those old sandal flics with white American stars. That would just not be timely, not in the 21st century,” Gutzeit said to Variety.The shooting is said to take place in Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and Southern Spain.

