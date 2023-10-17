Seinfeld  reunion; Julia Louis-Dreyfus responds

By Express News Service

During a recent stand-up show in Boston, Jerry Seinfeld teased a possible reunion of the hit NBC sitcom.

When an audience member asked the comedian if he liked Seinfeld’s ending, he responded, “Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can’t really tell it because it’s a secret. Here’s what I can tell you, but you can’t tell anybody: Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet.”

“And just what you are thinking about, [Seinfeld co-creator Larry David] and I have also been thinking about,” he added. “So you’ll see.” During a recent interview with The Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine Benes for all nine seasons of Seinfeld revealed that she hasn’t heard anything from Seinfeld and David about a potential reunion. “Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night. And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” she said.

Seinfeld is an American television sitcom created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. It aired on NBC from July 5, 1989, to May 14, 1998, for nine seasons consisting of 180 episodes. Louis-Dreyfus won her first Emmy, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for her role in the show, which ran from 1989 and 1998.

The actor has won acclaim on the big screen, most notably for her roles in Nicole Holofcener’s cerebral and sensitive comedies Enough Said (2013) and You Hurt My Feelings (2023). Her latest project further dramatically expands that range. Tuesday, a contemporary fairytale about grief, had its UK premiere at the London Film Festival.

