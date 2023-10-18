Home Entertainment English

Kirti Kulhari, Jim Sarbh to star in 'Sach is Life'

Kirti Kulhari, who plays the role of the mother, Daisy Munshi, said she is thrilled to star in the film.

By Express News Service

Actor Kirti Kulhari is set to go international with her latest feature Sach is Life. The slice-of-life film, based on the true events in the life of an Indian Muslim immigrant family based out of the US, has been written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar. It also stars Jim Sarbh.

According to the makers, the film narrates the tale of a couple who has to provide for their three-year-old son diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Kirti Kulhari, who plays the role of the mother, Daisy Munshi, said she is thrilled to star in the film.

“This is the first time that I am playing a real-life character. We met the whole family, especially Daisy ji whose character I am playing and her son, Sachin Munshi,” she said. “It’s a very challenging, tough, intense role and I know that the only way I can do this is by going all in,” she added.

Sach is Life is gearing to go on floors next year around April. The film will be shot in Kashmir, New Delhi, New Orleans, New Jersey and New York. The film is produced by Romila Saraf Bhat, Rahul Bhat and Red Bison Productions located in Princeton, New Jersey.

