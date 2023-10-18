Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of The Flower Moon' gets a new India release date

By Express News Service

The makers of the much-anticipated film Killers of The Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, have planned to push the release date of the film a week later than the earlier scheduled date. It will now premiere in theatres in India on October 27 instead of October 20.

Although there has been no reason given by the makers for the decision, there are speculations that it has been pushed to accommodate screens for the upcoming Vijay-starrer Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Killers of the Flower Moon boasts a star ensemble including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, among others.

From a screenplay penned by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film is based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name. Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal are also part of the cast. Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon is produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way.

Killers of the Flower Moon will have a runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes.

