Official trailer of 'Ferrari' starring Adam Driver is out

By Express News Service

The official trailer of Ferrari, the upcoming film based on the life of car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari, was released by the makers on social media on Wednesday.

Ferrari stars Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell, Patrick Dempsey, among others.

The trailer begins with a monologue by Enzo who is laying the rules of physics, as we see flashes of cars racing. The trailer also reveals how Enzo must save his company from bankruptcy, while maintaining a personal relationship with his family as well.

“It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia,” reads the synopsis.

Directed by Michael Mann, the film is written by Troy Kennedy Martin. The upcoming film will be Mann's comeback to director's chair after eight years, since the release of Blackhat (2015). Troy has adapted Ferrari to screen from the best-selling book 'Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine' by Brock Yates.

The film is set to hit the theatres for Christmas.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The official trailer of Ferrari, the upcoming film based on the life of car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari, was released by the makers on social media on Wednesday. Ferrari stars Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell, Patrick Dempsey, among others. The trailer begins with a monologue by Enzo who is laying the rules of physics, as we see flashes of cars racing. The trailer also reveals how Enzo must save his company from bankruptcy, while maintaining a personal relationship with his family as well.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia,” reads the synopsis. Directed by Michael Mann, the film is written by Troy Kennedy Martin. The upcoming film will be Mann's comeback to director's chair after eight years, since the release of Blackhat (2015). Troy has adapted Ferrari to screen from the best-selling book 'Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine' by Brock Yates. The film is set to hit the theatres for Christmas. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp