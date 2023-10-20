Home Entertainment English

Ed Sheeran returning to India with his Mathematics tour

This visit marks Sheeran's return to Mumbai six years after his successful Divide Tour in 2017.

Published: 20th October 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ed Sheeran

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in India once again.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker will bring his '+ - = / x' tour to the country as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024.

As per a statement shared by BookMyShow Live, Sheeran's gig will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, on March 16, 2024. Interestingly, Calum Scott will mark his presence at the show.

This visit marks Sheeran's return to Mumbai six years after his successful Divide Tour in 2017.

This year alone, Sheeran released two albums, '-' (Subtract) and Autumn Variations. Released to critical acclaim in May and September respectively, Sheeran worked with The National's Aaron Dessner on both LPs.

Sheeran's two-hour + - = / x Tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011 - "Plus," "Multiply" (2014), "Divide" (2017), "Equals" (2021) and the new "Subtract," and also includes a song from 2019's "No. 6 Collaborations Project" ("Blow").

Sheeran's first performance in India was held in 2015. In November 2017, he returned for the second time for a show at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex despite being injured.

He was also spotted partying with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira, Malaika Arora and others at filmmaker Farah Khan's residence, who hosted the much-publicised night in honour of the 'Shape Of You' hitmaker.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ed Sheeran Mathematics tour Mumbai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp