Samuel L Jackson, Pierce Brosnan join cast of 'The Unholy Trinity'

By Express News Service

Samuel L Jackson, Pierce Brosnan, and Brandon Lessard have joined the cast of the upcoming film The Unholy Trinity. Directed by Richard Gray, the film’s shooting is happening in Montana, with an interim SAG-AFTRA agreement in place.

The film is written by Lee Zachariah and will be against the backdrop of the 1870s Montana. Brandon will play Henry, whose estranged father gives him a task to finish off a man. As the son undertakes the job, things take a turn when he meets unexpected people and interventions.

Richard was quoted as saying, “Thrilled doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about collaborating with such exceptional talent on Unholy Trinity. It’s a captivating story and we feel fortunate to be able to make an epic western during the strike, working alongside SAG every step of the way. Paradise Valley, Montana is a spectacular location, and the ideal backdrop for this special story.”

The Unholy Trinity is backed by Carter Boehm, Gray, Colin Floom, Michele Gray, Kellie Brooks, and Jeanne Allgood. A release date is yet to be announced.

