WATCH | George Clooney directorial, 'The Boys In The Boat' trailer tells story of 1936 rowing even

The trailer, which has a significant stamp on the era the film is taking place, has hints of the Great Depression with many people facing the brunt of the economic crisis.

Published: 20th October 2023

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of George Clooney's 'The Boys In The Boat'.

By Express News Service

The trailer of The Boys In The Boat, the upcoming film directed by George Clooney, was released by the makers on social media on Wednesday. The film is expected to revolve around a rowing team who were in competition for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin in 1936.

The film stars Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner and is based on a best-selling book by Daniel James Brown, detailing the true story of the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed in the sporting event.

The trailer, which has a significant stamp on the era the film is taking place, has hints of the Great Depression with many people facing the brunt of the economic crisis. It was also a time when joint activities encouraged people to show team spirit.

Peter Guinness, Sam Strike, Thomas Elms, Jack Mulhern, Luke Slattery, and Chris Diamantopoulos, are part of the cast. The screenplay is by Mark L Smith, which is based on the book. The Boys In The Boat will release for Christmas.

