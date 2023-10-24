Home Entertainment English

Next 'Mission: Impossible' delayed a year as Hollywood actors strike drags on

A string of Marvel movies have previously shifted back, as did the third "Venom" film. "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse", has been delayed indefinitely after being dated for March 2024.

Published: 24th October 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”. (AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: The eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise has been postponed a year, signalling a new wave of release schedule juggling for Hollywood studios as the actors strike surpasses three months of work stoppage.

Paramount Pictures on Monday shifted the release date of the next "Mission: Impossible" from June 28 to May 23, 2025.

Production on the follow-up to Christopher McQuarrie's "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" was paused in July while Tom Cruise and company embarked on an international promotion blitz for "Dead Reckoning". 

The sequel had been titled "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two" but is now simply listed currently as "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" ultimately grossed USD 567.5 million worldwide, falling shy of the 2018 installment "Fallout" (USD 791.7 million globally) and the heady highs of Cruise's summer 2022 blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" (USD 1.5 billion).

The 163-minute-long action thriller, drew some of the best reviews of the 27-year-old movie franchise, but was quickly eclipsed by the box-office juggernauts of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer".

As Hollywood's labour turmoil has continued, it's increasingly upended release plans not just for movies this fall that want to wait until their stars can promote them (like "Dune: Part Two", postponed to March), but some of next year's top big-screen attractions.

A string of Marvel movies have previously shifted back, as did the third "Venom" film.

"Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse", has been delayed indefinitely after being dated for March 2024.

Paramount also announced Monday that "A Quiet Place: Day One", a prequel to the post-apocalyptic horror series starring Lupita Nyong'o, will have its release pushed from March to when "Dead Reckoning" had been scheduled to open on June 28.

Negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the studios are scheduled to resume Tuesday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mission Impossible Tom Cruise Dead Reckoning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp