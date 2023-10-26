Next Mission: Impossible delayed

By Express News Service

The eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise has been postponed to 2025 amid the ongoing actors’ strike in Hollywood. Paramount Pictures, on 23 October, shifted the release date of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two, starring Tom Cruise, from June 28 2024 to 23 May 2025.

However, that’s not just all. The film’s previous title Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two is also undergoing a title change. As detailed in The Hollywood Reporter, studio Paramount has been readjusting its schedule to accommodate for the lack of films in the pipeline due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood. The SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing.

The seventh Mission Impossible, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, opened in cinemas shortly before Barbenheimer’s international sensation. It grossed $567,535,383 (Rs 4,714 crore) worldwide, falling shy of 2018 instalment Mission Impossible: Fallout ($791.7 million globally) and the heady highs of Cruise’s summer 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick ($1.5 billion).

The 163-minute-long action thriller drew some of the best reviews for the franchise.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise has been postponed to 2025 amid the ongoing actors’ strike in Hollywood. Paramount Pictures, on 23 October, shifted the release date of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two, starring Tom Cruise, from June 28 2024 to 23 May 2025. However, that’s not just all. The film’s previous title Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two is also undergoing a title change. As detailed in The Hollywood Reporter, studio Paramount has been readjusting its schedule to accommodate for the lack of films in the pipeline due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood. The SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing. The seventh Mission Impossible, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, opened in cinemas shortly before Barbenheimer’s international sensation. It grossed $567,535,383 (Rs 4,714 crore) worldwide, falling shy of 2018 instalment Mission Impossible: Fallout ($791.7 million globally) and the heady highs of Cruise’s summer 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick ($1.5 billion). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 163-minute-long action thriller drew some of the best reviews for the franchise. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp