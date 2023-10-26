Shawn Levy shares details on 'Stranger Things 5', 'Deadpool 3'

By Express News Service

Director Shawn Levy, who is best known for helming projects such as The Adam Project and Free Guy, has given his most recent updates on Deadpool 3, Stranger Things and a new mystery Star Wars project. As both of his most awaited features are still on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA and the recently concluded WGA strikes, the director spoke on the impact of these strikes on his projects while dishing out additional details.

Speaking to Variety, the director detailed the importance of the strikes in delaying production of Stranger Things 5 and said: “I can say with confidence I think every actor, director, producer, writer and crew member want to get back to work. I think that everyone in Stranger Things is hungry to make the next season. However, none of that can happen unless there is a fair and equitable deal made.”

Talking about the ageing of the franchise’s actors, Levy added: “We’ve already watched the cast of our show grow up in the public eye, and between 12 and 22, every human being changes profoundly. This passage of time is definitely not helping. That being said, our hair and makeup and wardrobe department are pretty exceptional, using costumes and wigs and makeup.”

He added: “The 1980s are also our friends in returning these young adult actors to their iconic Hawkins characters. So we’re going to use all the tools available to us. And I know our cast is as eager to get back to work as the rest of us.”

Speaking to The Wrap, he said this upcoming season has exceeded all their expectations. “We’re very excited to share that with the world. We are raring to go — our cast, our crew. Everyone not only needs to get back to work because we have many hundreds of crew members who have not been able to make a living since the strikes began, but we will be shooting very shortly after the actor’s strike ends.”

It is to be noted that the fifth season of Stranger Things doesn’t have a release date as of yet. Levy then went on to elaborate on his new Star Wars feature, saying: “When Kathy Kennedy brought me on board to make a Star Wars movie, her central mandate to me was ‘I want a Shawn Levy movie. I want a story and a tone that reflects you and your taste and what you bring to your movies — with a Star Wars story.

“So I have felt extremely empowered. We are in the early days, unfortunately, because the development process was abruptly paused due to the WGA strike, but I feel very empowered to trust my instincts in the development of this story and movie”, he added.

The filmmaker also elaborated on Deadpool 3 and how it may be affected, now that it is part of a more child-friendly MCU. He said: “The experience that I’m currently having with Marvel on Deadpool is showing me firsthand that it is indeed really possible to feel empowered and personal about making a movie within a universe that is bigger than any one film.

“My Deadpool movie is turning out to be exactly what Ryan (Reynolds) and I had hoped when we started off. So I’m going into the development of my Star Wars movie with a similar optimism, and faith that my instincts will be allowed to lead the way.”

There are still some new additions being made to the plot of Stranger Things final season, though its plot is still very much the same as the gang now decides to take the battle to the Upside Down, following the destruction wrecked by Vecna as the mysterious world has now collided on to the town of Hawkins and cut it open. Deadpool 3 plot details are entirely hidden though it has been confirmed that it will still possess all the blood, violence, and swearing from the older movies.

