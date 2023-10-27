WATCH | 'The Crown' S6 Part 1 trailer sees Elizabeth Debicki reprising her role as Princess Diana

By Express News Service

The first trailer of The Crown season six, featuring the late Princess Diana, Princes William and Harry, and Queen Elizabeth, was released by Netflix on Thursday.

The final season will be released in two parts, one on November 16 and the other on December 14.

The trailer features the life of Princess Diana, post her separation from Prince Charles, her struggles with the paparazzi, and the car accident causing her demise, among other things.

The sixth season will show the untimely demise of Diana, the start of a romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton when they met at the University of St Andrews in the early 2000s. Elizabeth Debicki will be reprising the role of the late princess.

While Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana, the younger versions of her children are portrayed by Rufus Kampa (William) and Fflyn Edwards (Harry. Their respective older versions are essayed by Ed McVey and Luther Ford. Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton.

Others who are part of the cast include Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Claudia Harrison, and Olivia Williams, among others. The Crown is created by Peter Morgan who has also written the show.

