PVR INOX Pictures, MUBI to release Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' in India 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Global film distributor MUBI and multiplex chain PVR INOX Pictures on Monday announced their upcoming partnership to release Sofia Coppola's new film "Priscilla" across India.

Also written and produced by Coppola, the upcoming biographical drama follows the life of actor-entrepreneur Priscilla Presley (played by Cailee Spaeny) and her relationship with singer Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi).

PVR INOX Pictures and MUBI will release "Priscilla" in cinemas this year, with the film streaming exclusively on MUBI at a later date, a press release stated.

"Priscilla" is based on the 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me" by Priscilla Presley, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, and Sandra Harmon.

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend."

"Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame," read the synopsis of the movie.

Also starring Dagmara Dominczyk, the movie received its world premiere in 'Competition' segment at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation.

At the festival, Spaeny also won the Volpi Cup for best actress.

The film is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, Coppola for American Zoetrope, and Youree Henley.

