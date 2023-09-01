Home Entertainment English

Sylvester Stallone documentary to premiere on Netflix 

The documentary is helmed by Thom Zimny. Sylvester will be serving as one of the producers of the show.

Published: 01st September 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Sly, the upcoming documentary on American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 3.

The documentary is helmed by Thom Zimny. Sylvester will be serving as one of the producers of the show along with Sean Stuart, Bill Zanker, Sam Delcanto, Braden Aftergood, Jon Beyer, Tom Forman, and Jenny Daly.

The official synopsis reads, “For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sylvester Stallone Sly Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp