Sylvester Stallone documentary to premiere on Netflix 

By Express News Service

Sly, the upcoming documentary on American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 3.

The documentary is helmed by Thom Zimny. Sylvester will be serving as one of the producers of the show along with Sean Stuart, Bill Zanker, Sam Delcanto, Braden Aftergood, Jon Beyer, Tom Forman, and Jenny Daly.

The official synopsis reads, “For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer.”

