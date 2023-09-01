Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theatres in October 

The theatre chain AMC, anticipating high demand from Swift fans, said the film will play at least four times a day Thursday, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at all of its U.S. locations.

Published: 01st September 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift performs during 'The Eras Tour,' Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift performs during 'The Eras Tour,' Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to movie theatres.

Swift announced Thursday that the concert film "Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour" will open in North American theatres on Oct. 13. The theatre chain AMC, anticipating high demand from Swift fans, said the film will play at least four times a day Thursday, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at all of its U.S. locations.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said on social media channels.

Prices will be higher than usual movie tickets. An adult ticket will cost $19.89 ( "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is coming soon) and a child ticket is priced at $13.13 (seemingly a nod to her favourite number ). Advance sales began Thursday.

In a usual move, AMC is also acting as a distributor for the film. ("The Eras Tour" will additionally play in other chains.) AMC said in anticipation of the announcement, it upgraded its website to handle more than five times the largest ticket-buying rush it's experienced before.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp