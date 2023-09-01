Home Entertainment English

'The Lincoln Lawyer' renewed for Season 3

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the series follows the adventures of a crooked lawyer who uses his car as an office for his clients.

Published: 01st September 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the series follows the adventures of a crooked lawyer who uses his car as an office for his clients.

By Express News Service

The Lincoln Lawyer, the Netflix series which is two seasons old, has been renewed for the third instalment.

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the series follows the adventures of a crooked lawyer who uses his car as an office for his clients.

The series is inspired by the novel of the same name, penned by Michael Connelly. The first season revolved around a homicide investigation, while the second season will expand Mickey using his fame to expand his business while having a new love interest. The plot for the third season is kept under wraps.

The cast of the series consists of Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, Angélica María, David Clayton Rogers, and Elliott Gould. It was created by David E. Kelley, with Ted Humphrey serving as the showrunner.
The second season will also have Dailyn Rodriguez as the showrunner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Lincoln Lawyer Netflix Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp