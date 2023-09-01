Home Entertainment English

Trailer of Michael Mann’s 'Ferrari' out

By Express News Service

Neon dropped the trailer of the upcoming film Ferrari, helmed by notable director Michael Mann.

The film is based on the life of the well-known car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari, referencing the biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine, authored by Brock Yates. The film stars Adam Driver as the eponymous character.

The official logline of the film read, “It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.”

Known for making films like Heat, Collateral, and Ali, the director Mann is also producing the film under his banner Moto Pictures. Apart from Adam Driver in the lead as Enzo Ferrari and Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, the film also stars Shailene Woodley, Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon, Patrick Dempsey and Gabriel Leone.

