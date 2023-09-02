Home Entertainment English

‘Working with Liam in Retribution was magical,’ says actor Matthew Modine

Directed by Nimrod Antal, the movie follows Matt Turner in a very dangerous situation when an anonymous caller threatens to blow up his family the moment he stops.

Published: 02nd September 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Actors Liam Neeson and Matthew Modine.

Actors Liam Neeson and Matthew Modine.

By Express News Service

Liam Neeson’s new action-thriller film Retribution is a high-octane adrenaline rush. Liam starred alongside veteran actor Matthew Modine in the Nimrod Antal directorial, which was a magical experience for Nimrod, who said working with the two was like dealing with two kings of their craft.

Talking about working with Liam and Matthew, director Nimrod said: “We are talking about two men that I have been a fan of before I ever had an opportunity to be a colleague. They say you don’t want to meet your heroes, but, you know, sometimes you do. With Matthew and Liam, there’s an incredible warmth between them, but you’re also dealing with two kings of the craft.

“It’s pretty magical for me. When I have people of this calibre, it elevates my game and makes me very conscientious when it comes to my role. These guys really do hear what directors are saying. So I’m always very cautious as to what I’m saying.”Retribution is essentially a cat-and-mouse chase.

Directed by Nimrod Antal, the movie follows Matt Turner in a very dangerous situation when an anonymous caller threatens to blow up his family the moment he stops. The caller is a mystery, though he clearly harbours a strong grudge against Matt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retribution Liam Neeson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp