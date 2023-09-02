‘Working with Liam in Retribution was magical,’ says actor Matthew Modine

By Express News Service

Liam Neeson’s new action-thriller film Retribution is a high-octane adrenaline rush. Liam starred alongside veteran actor Matthew Modine in the Nimrod Antal directorial, which was a magical experience for Nimrod, who said working with the two was like dealing with two kings of their craft.

Talking about working with Liam and Matthew, director Nimrod said: “We are talking about two men that I have been a fan of before I ever had an opportunity to be a colleague. They say you don’t want to meet your heroes, but, you know, sometimes you do. With Matthew and Liam, there’s an incredible warmth between them, but you’re also dealing with two kings of the craft.

“It’s pretty magical for me. When I have people of this calibre, it elevates my game and makes me very conscientious when it comes to my role. These guys really do hear what directors are saying. So I’m always very cautious as to what I’m saying.”Retribution is essentially a cat-and-mouse chase.

Directed by Nimrod Antal, the movie follows Matt Turner in a very dangerous situation when an anonymous caller threatens to blow up his family the moment he stops. The caller is a mystery, though he clearly harbours a strong grudge against Matt.

