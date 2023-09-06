Home Entertainment English

Hollywood strike stings Warner Bros, profit outlook trimmed by as much as USD 500 million

Warner Bros Discovery owns HBO and Max, CNN, TNT and a host of other entertainment outlets, including DC Comics.

Published: 06th September 2023

Actor Bryan Cranston speaks during the SAG-AFTRA 'Rock the City for a Fair Contract' rally in Times Square. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros Discovery is cutting its profit expectations for the year, saying it will likely incur costs as high as USD 500 million tied to the ongoing Hollywood writers' and actors' strike.

The US film and television industries remain paralysed by the dual strikes. The writer's strike began in May and the actors joined them on July 14.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be between USD 10.5 billion to USD 11 billion, down from USD 11 billion to USD 11.5 billion.

"While (Warner Bros.Discovery) is hopeful that these strikes will be resolved soon, it cannot predict when the strikes will ultimately end. With both guilds still on strike today, the company now assumes the financial impact on (Warner Bros.Discovery) of these strikes will persist through the end of 2023," the company stated.

Shares of Warner Bros based in New York City, rose about 2 per cent Tuesday.

