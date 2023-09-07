Home Entertainment English

BTS' Jung Kook to join Global Citizen Festival lineup to make one of his first US solo appearances

Global Citizen supporters are urging governments to take action to address extreme poverty and the system issues that keep millions of people from escaping it.

Published: 07th September 2023 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Jungkook_Global citizen festival

South Korean singer Jung Kook from the K-pop band BTS performs solo on ABC's 'Good Morning America'. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Jung Kook of BTS will join the Global Citizen Festival lineup, making one of his first live solo appearances at the Sept. 23 concert in New York’s Central Park.

The record-setting K-Pop singer, whose debut solo single “Seven” hit No. 1 in the United States and around the world this summer, will join Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anitta and Megan Thee Stallion as headliners of the event designed to encourage supporters, especially those in Gen Z, to take action on extreme poverty, gender inequality, climate change and other issues.

“The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it,” Jung Kook said in a statement. “I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

The Global Citizen Festival — which will also include performances from K-pop sensation Stray Kids, singer-songwriter Conan Gray, rapper-DJ D-Nice, and actor-singer Sofia Carson — provides free tickets to the event in exchange for fans taking action for social change on the group’s app and website.

Global Citizen supporters are urging governments to take action to address extreme poverty and the system issues that keep millions of people from escaping it.

Speakers ranging from Bill Nye the Science Guy to rapper Common, TV host Padma Lakshmi to basketball star Carmelo Anthony and numerous advocates from around the world will also be on hand to encourage viewers to take additional actions.

The festival will be streamed live on Global Citizen’s website and numerous platforms, including Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Highlights will be broadcast on ABC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Citizen Festival Jung Kook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp