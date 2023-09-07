Chris Evans, Emily Blunt headline Netflix dark comedy 'Pain Hustlers'

By Express News Service

Netflix released new images from its upcoming dark comedy film Pain Hustlers. The film, starring actors Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, will premiere on the streaming platform on October 27.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A woman struggling to raise her daughter becomes involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme after taking a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up.” The film is inspired by the book Pain Hustlers: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup.

The film is helmed by David Yates, who is mostly known for directing the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. “Talking about the transition to films on reality, the director said to EW, “So the beauty of ‘Pain Hustlers’ for me was to come back to those roots, to come back to where the most exciting thing in a scene is an authentic moment between two actors rather than a big special effect.

It was a welcome return to doing things that I’d done a lot of previous to entering the ‘Harry Potter’ world.” Others part of the cast include Catherine O’Hara, Andy Garcia, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, and Brian d’Arcy James.



