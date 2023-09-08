Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel, Sheryl Crow and others join hands to prevent gun violence

By Online Desk

Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel and Sheryl Crow were among the prominent musicians who have joined Artist for Action (AFA) to Prevent Gun Violence.

Artist For Action to Prevent Gun Violence is a non-political movement that has come together as one to help prevent future tragedies.

The organization is launching with a series of live events, including a performance by Bush and special guests at New York’s Irving Plaza on September 22.

AFA is a coalition of artists, musicians and influencers who are taking action towards eliminating the epidemic of gun violence in America, according to its website.

It was created and led by musician/activist Mark Barden (Co-Founder of Sandy Hook Promise), Rick Korn (Director of A Father’s Promise), Matthew Reich and Neal Saini (Co-Founders of Artist For Artist) as a way to engage large groups of Americans to get involved and keep their communities safe.

Mark Barden's son was one of the 26 people murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

“After my son Daniel was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School, I put my career as a professional guitarist on hold to devote myself to preventing gun violence,” Barden said. “Please join me and hundreds of other artists, musicians, actors, athletes, and people like you to finally end this senseless violence.”



