‘Not so crazy about taking punches’, says actor Denzel Washington

Sally James By

Express News Service

How is The Equalizer 3 different from the previous two films in the franchise?

The latest one is much more of a personal story. The biggest difference for me in terms of playing the character was that he now had to finally deal with the consequences of his actions from the past. While he is still the same guy handing out punishment where it’s needed, this time, there is more going on with him besides just that. There’s a woman in his life that he cares about. The stakes are higher and he’s looking for salvation as well as redemption.

Tell us about working with director Antoine Fuqua. We won an Oscar (for Training Day), so that kind of shows that we work well together. I enjoy our collaborations and that’s why we continue to team up.

You last worked with Dakota Fanning 20 years ago in Man on Fire. What was it like reuniting with her?

It was great. She’s a talented performer. I have known Dakota for a long time. She and my daughter were in school together, so we have always been in touch. But, it was strange to come together for work because she’s not a kid anymore. She’s become a huge star since we worked together all those years ago, and we were lucky to get her for the film.

You got to shoot on location in Italy. How was that?

I love Italy—its food, culture, history and people. So I was only glad we could shoot there and the country is kind of like a character in itself in the film.

The Equalizer movies all have such incredible action scenes. How much of the stunts we see on screen is really you?

I try to do as much as I can, but we have a talented stunt team who do an amazing job.

I don’t mind throwing a few punches, but I’m not so crazy about taking the hits. That’s when I maybe duck out and let the experts take over.

What does it take to stay in such great shape, even at 68?

A vegetarian diet. Look, it’s a privilege to be able to do what I do. So, I just try to bring 100 percent of myself to each and every part. I did a play years ago and it kind of woke me up. It was like, ‘Okay, I gotta get back to the basics in every way’. So I made a commitment to just work harder and eat well.

Do you ever feel your age?

Yeah, sure. There are days when I just need to come home, ice my knee and stretch a lot more than

I used to have to.

You are not an actor who does sequels. In fact, you have done none other than for The Equalizer. What is it about your character, Robert McCall, that made you come back to him?

It’s true, I haven’t done sequels but not because I don’t like them, I just haven’t been asked. With The Equalizer, it also made sense. There was unfinished business for McCall. Besides that, I have a wonderful working relationship with Antoine and producing partner, Todd Black, who developed the character for me.

Did you see it turning into a franchise though, when you made the first film?

I just thought the first one was a good story, and then when people liked it, we had an idea to do another one.

I wasn’t, however, sold on it until I read the script. It was the same with this one. I liked the story and location, and we went from there.

Looking back, what have been some of your favourite roles? Is there any other character you would like

to revisit?

I wouldn’t say I have a favourite. Different ones mean a lot to me at different times for various reasons. Stephen Biko from Cry Freedom is one; then there’s Malcolm X. But, I don’t think I want to reprise any of them.

I die in a lot of my movies, so sequels are not really a thing (laughs). The fact is I just haven’t made a lot of sequel kind of movies.

Finally, if you hadn’t made it as an actor, what job would you have liked to do?

I have no idea. Acting, filmmaking, and theatre are all I know. But that’s the great thing about being an actor; I get to play-act doing other jobs. Could I do any of them? Probably not (laughs).

––Asia Features





