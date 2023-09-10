TIFF premiere of documentary on Lil Nas X delayed by bomb threat 

By PTI

TORONTO: The world premiere of Lil Nas X's documentary at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was delayed on Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in targeting the pop superstar.

The gala screening of "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero", directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel, was scheduled for a 10 PM start at Roy Thomson Hall, one of TIFF's premier venues.

According to the entertainment website Variety, Estrada, Manuel and film's editor Andrew Morrow arrived on the red carpet first.

Insiders said as Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, pulled up in his car to join them, organisers were informed that they had received a bomb threat and the artist was told to hold.

The threat specifically targeted the rapper -- known for songs such as "Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) and "Old Town Road" -- for being a Black queer artist, another source said.

The 24-year-old musician's arrival was delayed 20 minutes as the security team at the prestigious gala conducted a sweep of the venue.

He joined Estrada and Manuel on the red carpet after the threat turned out to be a hoax and the screening began at approximately 10:30 PM.

Representatives for TIFF did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

The film festival will run through September 17.

