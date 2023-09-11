Home Entertainment English

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser drops; trailer to be out soon 

Reports suggest that the film is billed to be heavier on the production costs and kicked off as a project with $205 million as budget.

Published: 11th September 2023

Aquaman and the lost kingdom

A Still from the teaser of Aquaman and the lost kingdom. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

A teaser of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring actor Jason Momoa in the lead titular character, was released by the makers on social media on Sunday. With the trailer releasing on Thursday, the film is set to hit the theatres on September 20.

The teaser shows the grand visuals of the film, with Jason battling the evil forces under the guise of Aquaman.

The film is directed by James Wan, who also helmed the previous film. Along with Jason, the film's cast includes Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman. With a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the story is by James Wan and David Leslie. The technical crew consists of Don Burgess as the cinematographer, Bill Brzeski on production design and Kirk Morri handling the edits. Rupert Gregson-Williams will be scoring the music.

Reports suggest that the film is billed to be heavier on the production costs and kicked off as a project with $205 million as budget. The film was shot during the pandemic, further raising the budget along with the film’s special effects.

