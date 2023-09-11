Sofia Coppola’s 'Priscilla' release postponed

By Express News Service

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, the upcoming biopic of actor and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, scheduled to release on October 27, has been postponed. The film will now hit the theatres on November 3. Priscilla premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival and received a 7-minute standing ovation.

The film will throw light on Priscilla who was married to iconic singer/performer Elvis Presley. While Cailee Spaeny will star as Priscilla Presley, Jacob Elordi plays Elvis on the screen. The biopic has a script, which Sofia Coppola adapted from Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me.

The memoir talks about her relationship with the superstar singer, spanning her marriage, the birth of their daughter, the fights they had, and the eventual divorce until Elvis' death.

Distributed by A24, the film is produced by Sofia Coppola, Lorenzo Mieli, and Youree Henley.

