Home Entertainment English

Sofia Coppola’s 'Priscilla' release postponed

The memoir talks about Priscilla Presley's relationship with the superstar singer Elvis, spanning her marriage, the birth of their daughter, the fights they had, and the eventual divorce.

Published: 11th September 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in 'Priscilla'. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, the upcoming biopic of actor and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, scheduled to release on October 27, has been postponed. The film will now hit the theatres on November 3. Priscilla premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival and received a 7-minute standing ovation.

The film will throw light on Priscilla who was married to iconic singer/performer Elvis Presley. While Cailee Spaeny will star as Priscilla Presley, Jacob Elordi plays Elvis on the screen. The biopic has a script, which Sofia Coppola adapted from Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, while Jacob Elordi plays Elvis on the screen. The memoir talks about her relationship with the superstar singer, spanning her marriage, the birth of their daughter, the fights they had, and the eventual divorce until Elvis’ death.

Distributed by A24, the film is produced by Sofia Coppola, Lorenzo Mieli, and Youree Henley. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HollywoodSofia CoppolaVenice International Film FestivalPriscilla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp