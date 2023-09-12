Netflix releases trailer of docu-series 'Who Killed Jill Dando'

By Express News Service

Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming docu-series Who Killed Jill Dando on social media on Monday. The series is set to premiere on September 26 and will focus on the life and death of Jill Dando, a UK TV host who was killed in 1999.

Jill was shot dead outside her residence in London, leading up to one of the most talked about investigations in British history. Subsequently, the probe convicted a suspect and was given eight years but later acquitted after a trial. To date, Jill's murder has been not resolved. Jill had worked as a journalist for BBC besides working in local channels.

The trailer shows glimpses of Jill at the top of her game as a journalist and was hailed as TV Diana. While she was called as the golden girl of British television, the trailer shows the aftermath of her broad daylight murder and how the probe unfolded.

In 1999 British broadcasting legend Jill Dando was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in broad daylight. Nearly 25 years on the murder remains unsolved, despite one of the biggest investigations in British history.



Who Killed Jill Dando? Coming 26 September. pic.twitter.com/IP6nbfTrPN — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 11, 2023

The upcoming Netflix series will be a blend of archives, research and interviews that will explore Jill's life and legacy. Backed by Empress Films, it is helmed by Marcus Plowright with Emma Cooper as executive producer.

