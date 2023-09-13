Netflix acquires  Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour

By Express News Service

Netflix has bought Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut film Woman of the Hour at the Toronto Film Festival. As per Deadline, the deal was closed at $11 million.

Touted as a thriller, the film will revolve around a young woman who wins The Dating Game with a man who is a serial killer, convicted for the murder of eight women. Anna will double up as the lead actor with Daniel Zovatto playing the killer. Woman of the Hour is based on true events.

Tony Hale and Nicolette Robinson are also part of the cast. With a script penned by Ian McDonald, Anna has backed the film along with Roy Lee JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules under BoulderLight Pictures.

In a statement, Anna said, “It has been my absolute honour to have TIFF as part of my career for the last 14 years. I truly can’t express how proud I am to have the world premiere of Woman of the Hour at TIFF. It is more than a dream come true.”



