Sofia Vergara's Griselda gets release window

Griselda is created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard and will focus on the story of the titular personality, and how she went on to create the profitable cartels.

Sofía Vergara in Griselda.

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor and television personality Sofía Vergara will be playing the role of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, in the upcoming drama series titled Griselda. The series has now got a release window. It will premiere on Netflix sometime in January 2024.

Besides starring, Sofia will also serve as the executive producer of the show.

The series will also reunite Eric with Andres Baiz after Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. The duo will be directing Griselda. Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, and Paulina Davila among others are part of the cast.

