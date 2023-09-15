Home Entertainment English

Justin Long’s live-action series ‘Goosebumps’ trailer out now

The 10-part series from Disney Branded Television and Sony TV will drop the first five episodes as part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream” and Hulu’s “Huluween” celebrations.

Published: 15th September 2023

WASHINGTON DC: Makers of the upcoming live-action horror series ‘Goosebumps’ have unveiled the official trailer.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, set to Travis Scott’s song “Goosebumps”, the trailer introduces us to the five high schoolers “who embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle. We also see Justin Long’s character possessed by a ghost about 40 seconds in.

‘Goosebumps,’ Disney+’s live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling Scholastic book series, is set to premiere on both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13.

The 10-part series from Disney Branded Television and Sony TV will drop the first five episodes as part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream” and Hulu’s “Huluween” celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly, as per Deadline.

The cast includes Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Rachael Harris.

Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps plunges viewers into a world of mystery and suspense,  reported Deadline.

