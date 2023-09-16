'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' trailer out 

By Express News Service

The trailer of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' was released by the makers on social media recently, ahead of the film’s release in theatres on December 20. The trailer with Jason’s voiceover says, “Four years ago, I was basically unemployed, a wanderer with no home,” as he reveals he is now a husband and father.

As we see the Aquaman in some of the visually stunning action set pieces, the titular character is now looking after a kingdom and crowned as the ruler of Atlantis. We are also introduced to Black Manta played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who aims to ambush Aquaman and take his family, burn his kingdom and other evil intentions.

The film is directed by James Wan, who also helmed the previous film. Along with Jason, the film’s cast includes Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman. With a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the story is by James Wan and David Leslie.

ALSO READ | Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser drops; trailer to be out soon

The trailer of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' was released by the makers on social media recently, ahead of the film’s release in theatres on December 20. The trailer with Jason’s voiceover says, “Four years ago, I was basically unemployed, a wanderer with no home,” as he reveals he is now a husband and father. As we see the Aquaman in some of the visually stunning action set pieces, the titular character is now looking after a kingdom and crowned as the ruler of Atlantis. We are also introduced to Black Manta played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who aims to ambush Aquaman and take his family, burn his kingdom and other evil intentions. The film is directed by James Wan, who also helmed the previous film. Along with Jason, the film’s cast includes Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman. With a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the story is by James Wan and David Leslie. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser drops; trailer to be out soon