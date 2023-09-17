‘We’re Owning the Super Model Label’, says Naomi Campbell

Sally James By

Express News Service

What can we expect from The Super Models?

The in-depth series (also starring Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington) will show the people we are. In the job that we do, we get depicted and objectified and people are quick to judge without knowing who we are on the inside. People have always wanted to believe that we are competitive and jealous, but that is not true. We’re all very close. The series is also a celebration of a time when a model would work with designers, and photographers, and be part of the creative process.

Do you mind being called a supermodel?

The difference is that earlier, the label was used by others to define us, but this is the first time we own it.

How much has the fashion industry changed since you started your career as a model?

A lot. Now, people want instant gratification. One doesn’t show their work only to members of the industry, but to everyone who loves fashion. Back when we started out, there weren’t digital pictures or social media. Designers today have to turn around collections so quickly that it seems like a fashion week is on all the time.

Is the change for the better, especially in terms of diversity?

I think the balance is getting better, but there’s still quite a way to go in the sense of equality and pay gaps.

Did you think your modelling career would last as long as it has?

For me, there was never a plan to be in it for this long (nearly four decades). We were told that one modelled only for 11 years. But obviously, you have got legends such as Iman, Beverly Johnson and Lauren Hutton, who proved that’s not true.



What has been the most rewarding moment of your career till date?

It’s being heard. Having conversations with designers from around the world about inclusivity, and getting to actually be in some of the events and seeing such a beautiful array of diverse models, made me feel that someone was listening to us. And that’s important.

You recently launched your clothing line, PrettyLittleThing. How do you pick the right outfit?

I’m not someone who takes hours to choose an outfit. I usually take five or 10 minutes. I somehow always know what I want to wear.

How has your beauty regime evolved over the years?

When I was younger, I would put a mask on my face and it had to be matte. There couldn’t be any shiny spots. When I look back at the pictures, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I did that.’ Now, I wear less makeup.

I think it is nice for the skin to be dewy and glowy, and not stiff-looking. You should be able to crack a smile.

What is the one advice you would give your past self?

Don’t give up! It’s that simple. You just have to love what you do and do it to the best of your ability.



Asia Features

