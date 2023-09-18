One Piece S2 to bring key characters from animated series  

By Express News Service

Netflix’s One Piece has become the first anime-to-live action adaptation to become a success. Netflix’s very own Death Note and Cowboy Bebop have failed to achieve this earlier.

While the streaming giant has recently announced the renewal of the series for a second season, details have emerged about the upcoming season.

Eiichiro Oda, artist and original creator of One Piece, revealed that season 2 will include fan favourite characters like Tony Tony Chopper, the doctor of the Straw Hats pirate crew.

In the animated series, Chopper works under the tutelage of an old woman by the name of Dr Kureha. Interestingly, actor Jamie Lee Curtis, best known for appearing in Halloweed and Glass Onion, has expressed interest in joining the cast of One Piece as Doctor Kureha.

