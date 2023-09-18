Home Entertainment English

One Piece S2 to bring key characters from animated series  

While the streaming giant has recently announced the renewal of the series for a second season, details have emerged about the upcoming season.

Published: 18th September 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

ONE_PIECE netflix

A scene from the Netflix series One Piece. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

Netflix’s One Piece has become the first anime-to-live action adaptation to become a success. Netflix’s very own Death Note and Cowboy Bebop have failed to achieve this earlier.

While the streaming giant has recently announced the renewal of the series for a second season, details have emerged about the upcoming season.

Eiichiro Oda, artist and original creator of One Piece, revealed that season 2 will include fan favourite characters like Tony Tony Chopper, the doctor of the Straw Hats pirate crew.

In the animated series, Chopper works under the tutelage of an old woman by the name of Dr Kureha. Interestingly, actor Jamie Lee Curtis, best known for appearing in Halloweed and Glass Onion, has expressed interest in joining the cast of One Piece as Doctor Kureha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Animated One Piece

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp